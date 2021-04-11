Advertisement

Monroe County sheriff’s office searching for armed robbery suspect

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Michigan (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is looking for an armed robbery suspect. The alleged robbery happened Friday night at the Lightning Quick Gas & Go in Petersburg, Michigan.

The gas station clerk told deputies a male suspect showed a gun and demanded the employee to turn the fuel pumps on. The suspect pumped gas into a car and got into the passenger seat. The car left the station heading southbound on Saline Street.

Authorities said the car and the driver were found and questioned on Saturday. The Sheriff’s office said it is following up on leads on the suspect’s location.

The robbery suspect was identified as a 29-year-old man from Petersburg, though his identity has not been released. Those with information are asked to contact 734-240-7509.

