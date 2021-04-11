Advertisement

Nuestra Gente Community Projects offering free health screenings

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nuestra Gente Community Projects will offer free health screenings throughout April in honor of Minority Health Month.

The free events will offer blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings. Nuestra Gente will provide food and drinks as well as informational materials on healthy living.

The first event is happening Sunday, April 11, at St. Peter and Paul Church in Toledo, located at 738 S. Saint Clair Street. It starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m.

The second event is set for Sunday, April 18, at Immaculate Conception Church in Toledo, located at 434 Eastern Avenue. It’s scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The organization is partnering with the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, Mercy Health, and ProMedica to make it happen. For more information on Nuestra Gente Community Projects, visit its website.

