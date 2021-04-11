Advertisement

Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

By KGTV and KCBS/KCAL Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV/KCBS/KCAL) - A San Diego semi-truck driver says he deliberately crashed into a pickup driven by a murder suspect, ending an hours-long police chase.

The Tuesday night police chase of a pickup truck driven by a murder suspect began in Temecula, California, and wound through several counties. The chase included near collisions, the running of red lights, wrong-way driving and driving on sidewalks.

More than an hour into the chase, semi-truck driver Ahmed Shaaban caught a glimpse of it in Pomona while in the area to pick up a load.

Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup driven by a murder suspect, ending a police chase. Shortly after, the suspect was taken into custody.(Source: Ahmed Shaaban, KGTV via CNN)

“I was on the phone with one of my friends. I saw him pass, and there were 40 to 50 police cars behind,” Shaaban said.

Shaaban learned from his friend about the murder suspect behind the wheel.

About 15 minutes later, Shaaban was at a red light. The pickup truck had circled back to the area. It drove through a parking lot before moving into Shaaban’s path. The semi-truck driver decided he had to act.

“If he passed, I would have blocked all the cops, and he would have run. The second I heard his engine, I floored my truck, and I hit him,” Shaaban said. “I had to end it before he killed someone or hit a car or hit a kid.”

Soon after the crash, the suspect was taken into custody.

Shaaban, a father of three, believes his big rig, which he bought used five months ago for $75,000, is totaled. He fears insurance won’t cover the damage because he deliberately crashed.

“It’s my job. That’s how I make my money and support my family. My whole life depends on this truck,” Shaaban said.

However, he says he doesn’t regret his decision.

“I would have done it again. Somebody had to stop him. Ultimately, it’s a piece of metal, and I may have saved a life,” Shaaban said.

GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Shaaban buy a new big rig. It has raised nearly $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KGTV, KCBS/KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

