Advertisement

AAA rolls out TSA pre-check van as air travel picks up to pandemic record

This week, AAA brings TSA pre-check to fliers to prep for safe travel come spring break.
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Between the vaccine rollouts and the increased optimism for traveling, we’re seeing a pandemic record for people who are making plans and taking flight.

As people are gearing up to get out of their houses, AAA is seeing a record number of bookings since the start of the pandemic. And it’s not only this summer and fall season, but 2022 is filling up fast too.

Starting Monday, AAA is rolling out their TSA pre-check van, where the general public can sign up online and head to the van to secure their expedited TSA pre-check.

“Every week we are seeing increased calls and inquiries about traveling with the vaccine rollout along with the CDC guidelines coming out that fully vaccinated travelers can travel with limited risk to themselves,” shares Cindy Roussau of AAA Northwest Ohio. “We have seen people with pent up desire to travel – Americans want to get out there.”

The pre-check is $85 dollars and lasts for five years and also limits further exposure in airports. Roussau said the vaccines seem to be the ticket to travel, as travel advisors are seeing many people book vacations the same day they are getting the second dose.

Some safety and travel advisory tips include:

  • Plan ahead and knowing the COVID-19 protocols for your destination;
  • Make advanced reservations;
  • Consider travel insurance;
  • Utilize a trusted travel advisor;
  • Packing extra sanitization items with you.

“AAA has seen that with the pent up desire to travel, traveling for people, taking your vacations, using them is a great way to clear your mind. We’ve had a lot going on for the past year with the pandemic so people really want to get out there,” Roussau said.

The TSA pre-check event runs through Friday, and you can apply online and show up to the pre-check van.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee Police search for robbery suspects
Jessica marie fox
Missing Adrian woman’s body found in River Raisin
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Mark Martin is the suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Glendale and Byrne.
Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested

Latest News

Hoop4Hope basketball tournament
Local church hosting 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise funds for outreach, building repairs
A home in the Old West End neighborhood of Toledo, Ohio.
Old West End Fesitval organizers call off 2021 celebration
FILE - This May 19, 2008, file photo shows a Kirtland's warbler, an endangered songbird that...
Magee Marsh welcomes visitors for spring bird migration
Northwest Ohio vaccine clinics for April 12
NW Ohio vaccine clinics for April 12
AAA rolls out TSA Pre-Check RV
AAA rolls out TSA Pre-Check RV