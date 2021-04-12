AAA rolls out TSA pre-check van as air travel picks up to pandemic record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Between the vaccine rollouts and the increased optimism for traveling, we’re seeing a pandemic record for people who are making plans and taking flight.

As people are gearing up to get out of their houses, AAA is seeing a record number of bookings since the start of the pandemic. And it’s not only this summer and fall season, but 2022 is filling up fast too.

Starting Monday, AAA is rolling out their TSA pre-check van, where the general public can sign up online and head to the van to secure their expedited TSA pre-check.

“Every week we are seeing increased calls and inquiries about traveling with the vaccine rollout along with the CDC guidelines coming out that fully vaccinated travelers can travel with limited risk to themselves,” shares Cindy Roussau of AAA Northwest Ohio. “We have seen people with pent up desire to travel – Americans want to get out there.”

The pre-check is $85 dollars and lasts for five years and also limits further exposure in airports. Roussau said the vaccines seem to be the ticket to travel, as travel advisors are seeing many people book vacations the same day they are getting the second dose.

Some safety and travel advisory tips include:

Plan ahead and knowing the COVID-19 protocols for your destination;

Make advanced reservations;

Consider travel insurance;

Utilize a trusted travel advisor;

Packing extra sanitization items with you.

“AAA has seen that with the pent up desire to travel, traveling for people, taking your vacations, using them is a great way to clear your mind. We’ve had a lot going on for the past year with the pandemic so people really want to get out there,” Roussau said.

The TSA pre-check event runs through Friday, and you can apply online and show up to the pre-check van.

