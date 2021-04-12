April 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 60s. There is a chance for an isolated shower. The sky will clear tonight with a low in the low 40s. Tuesday will bring more sunshine with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 60s. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the middle 50s. Light rain will become possible during the evening hours. The rain may mix or change to snow by early Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach 50 degrees. The rest of the week and weekend will be around 60 for highs and near 40 for lows (normal for this time of the year) with a partly cloudy sky.

