Advertisement

April 12th Weather Forecast

Warm Early Week, Few Showers
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 60s. There is a chance for an isolated shower. The sky will clear tonight with a low in the low 40s. Tuesday will bring more sunshine with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 60s. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the middle 50s. Light rain will become possible during the evening hours. The rain may mix or change to snow by early Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach 50 degrees. The rest of the week and weekend will be around 60 for highs and near 40 for lows (normal for this time of the year) with a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee Police search for robbery suspects
Jessica marie fox
Missing Adrian woman’s body found in River Raisin
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Mark Martin is the suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Glendale and Byrne.
Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested

Latest News

April 12th Weather Forecast
April 12th Weather Forecast
April 12th Weather Forecast
April 12th Weather Forecast
This weekend rain may continue in a few spots to lead off the work week. Dan Smith has the...
4/11: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/11: Dan's Sunday 11pm Forecast