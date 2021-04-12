Advertisement

Deputies: Former New Orleans dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account

By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a former dispatcher has been arrested after she allegedly refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally placed in her bank account.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, was fired by JPSO after she was booked with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

According to JPSO, Spadoni closed out a bank account with less than $100 in it. When the bank sent her a balance, a clerical error caused Charles Schwab to deposit $1.2 million into her account.

When the bank attempted to reclaim the money, their request was rejected because the money was not available.

It was later learned that Spadoni moved the money to another account and used some of it to purchase a new car and a house.

According to a lawsuit, Charles Schwab & Co. attempted to contact Spadoni several times but were unsuccessful.

So far, 75% of the money has been recovered.

Spadoni is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee Police search for robbery suspects
Jessica marie fox
Missing Adrian woman’s body found in River Raisin
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Mark Martin is the suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Glendale and Byrne.
Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested

Latest News

In this Oct. 31, 2015 file photo Britain's Prince Harry, left, and his brother Prince William,...
William, Harry remember Prince Philip’s wit, service to UK
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows Wright shooting was a mistake, police say
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
White House issuing reports on states’ infrastructure needs
Pandemic paperwork backlog leaves Veterans in limbo
Pandemic paperwork backlog leaves Veterans in limbo