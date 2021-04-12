Everything on the line for Pike Delta York school referendum

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - Major changes could be headed to Pike-Delta-York Local Schools if a levy on the May ballot fails for a second time.

The school board is once again asking voters to approve a 1-percent income tax levy, which failed on the November ballot, and would generate about $1.78 million annually for five years.

The funds would be used to help provide transportation, classroom supplies, facilities maintenance, technology, among other operational needs. What happens if the levy fails?

“It will be a drastic change to our district, and a dreadful change for our community, this is extremely important because our community is only as good as your school district,” superintendent Ted Haselman said.

Dr. Haselman said some of the potential cuts could include:

1 administrator

9 teachers

2-3 bus drivers

Secretarial positions

Gifted program and two-year kindergarten program

Athletics

Extracurricular activities

High school bus service

The proposed income tax levy will go before voters May 4th

If it fails again, Dr, Haselman said the budget cuts would be made at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

