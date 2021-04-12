Advertisement

Everything on the line for Pike Delta York school referendum

The district is hoping the community will support the schools on the May 4th ballot.
The district is hoping the community will support the schools on the May 4th ballot.
The district is hoping the community will support the schools on the May 4th ballot.(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - Major changes could be headed to Pike-Delta-York Local Schools if a levy on the May ballot fails for a second time.

The school board is once again asking voters to approve a 1-percent income tax levy, which failed on the November ballot, and would generate about $1.78 million annually for five years.

The funds would be used to help provide transportation, classroom supplies, facilities maintenance, technology, among other operational needs. What happens if the levy fails?

“It will be a drastic change to our district, and a dreadful change for our community, this is extremely important because our community is only as good as your school district,” superintendent Ted Haselman said.

Dr. Haselman said some of the potential cuts could include:

1 administrator

9 teachers

2-3 bus drivers

Secretarial positions

Gifted program and two-year kindergarten program

Athletics

Extracurricular activities

High school bus service

The proposed income tax levy will go before voters May 4th

If it fails again, Dr, Haselman said the budget cuts would be made at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee Police search for robbery suspects
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Maggie Jedlinsky
Former TCI employee sentenced for having sexual relations with inmate

Latest News

President Biden pushes infrastructure plan
President Biden pushes infrastructure plan
The White House says the proposal would help boost Ohio's C minus infrastructure grade."
Biden seeks to raise taxes on wealthy, large companies to fund infrastructure plan
Travelers arrive at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport for a flight to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Ohio lawmakers consider legislation to ban vaccine passports
Law enforcement and corrections officers can no longer handcuff, belly chain, shackle, or...
Handcuffs now off-limits for pregnant women
Mortgage mess
Mortgage mess