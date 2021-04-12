Advertisement

Former TCI employee sentenced for having sexual relations with inmate

Maggie Jedlinsky
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Correctional Institute who was found engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate was sentenced last week.

Maggie May Jedlinsky was sentenced to three years of community control, including a stayed sentence of 60 days in prison. Jedlinsky must also serve 100 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim or any other inmate at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The incident between Jedlinsky and an inmate happened in November 2019 at TCI. She was caught during a video review of the interaction, and an additional forensic download of Jedlinsky’s iPhone revealed further evidence.

