Handcuffs now off-limits for pregnant women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement and corrections officers can no longer handcuff, belly chain, shackle, or confine a pregnant teen or woman, including during their postpartum recovery.

The new law went into effect Monday.

Law enforcement says the law is in the process of legislative changes but as of right now this is the law and they must follow it.

The new law states law enforcement or corrections officers can not use restraints on anyone pregnant or in postpartum recovery for up to six weeks.

“Even when I was delivering my baby, they had my hands handcuffed to the bed,” said LaShanna Alfred, who gave birth in prison. “So really to me that’s really overkill. Where am I going?”

“There is an exception if the female presents a threat of serious physical harm to herself others or property or is a flight risk or other substantial risk the female can be handcuffed, but in front,” Lt. Kellie Lenhardt of the Toledo Police Department said.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said it’s important to make sure females are safe during and after they give birth to a baby, but added that the law is flawed.

“The law itself requires a notification to a medical provider prior to placement of shackles or restraining someone or confining someone in solitary confinement,” Sheriff Navarre said. “If there are extenuating circumstances, it requires an immediate notification after the fact. That places a strong burden on law enforcement and corrections officers.”

The sheriff said the requirements can rub officers the wrong way, when politicians start passing laws and telling police officers that they can be criminally and civilly charged for violating this law.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.