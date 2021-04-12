Advertisement

Lenawee County COVID cases rise dramatically as part of Michigan spike

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan COVID Cases are seeing a sharp spike.

In Lenawee County, COVID cases have gone from 158 cases per 100,000 in late February to 552 per 100,000 over the first few weeks of April.

Adrian schools have voluntarily switched to elementary schools to remote learning for the week because of a large number of students affected by COVID.

“We had nine cases at our elementary, and that resulted between busses and close contacts in classrooms,” Adrian Superintendent Bob Behnke said. “Unfortunately, it was kind of the perfect storm, so we had about 20% of our elementary go into quarantine as a result.”

The school district is also proactively running its athletes through rapid COVID testing to make sure they don’t have high school students who are infected with COVID and may be asymptomatic. On Monday afternoon, they tested 50 athletes and all of them tested negative.

The biggest reason for the spike is being attributed to the U-K variant of COVID. Medical experts say it’s highly contagious and more serious in younger people.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee Police search for robbery suspects
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Maggie Jedlinsky
Former TCI employee sentenced for having sexual relations with inmate

Latest News

President Biden pushes infrastructure plan
President Biden pushes infrastructure plan
The White House says the proposal would help boost Ohio's C minus infrastructure grade."
Biden seeks to raise taxes on wealthy, large companies to fund infrastructure plan
Travelers arrive at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport for a flight to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Ohio lawmakers consider legislation to ban vaccine passports
Law enforcement and corrections officers can no longer handcuff, belly chain, shackle, or...
Handcuffs now off-limits for pregnant women
Mortgage mess
Mortgage mess