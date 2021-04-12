Lenawee County COVID cases rise dramatically as part of Michigan spike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan COVID Cases are seeing a sharp spike.

In Lenawee County, COVID cases have gone from 158 cases per 100,000 in late February to 552 per 100,000 over the first few weeks of April.

Adrian schools have voluntarily switched to elementary schools to remote learning for the week because of a large number of students affected by COVID.

“We had nine cases at our elementary, and that resulted between busses and close contacts in classrooms,” Adrian Superintendent Bob Behnke said. “Unfortunately, it was kind of the perfect storm, so we had about 20% of our elementary go into quarantine as a result.”

The school district is also proactively running its athletes through rapid COVID testing to make sure they don’t have high school students who are infected with COVID and may be asymptomatic. On Monday afternoon, they tested 50 athletes and all of them tested negative.

The biggest reason for the spike is being attributed to the U-K variant of COVID. Medical experts say it’s highly contagious and more serious in younger people.

