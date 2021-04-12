Local church hosting 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise funds for outreach, building repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local church is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in May to help raise funds for its outreach services and building repairs.

The Hoop4Hope tournament is scheduled for May 15 at 1630 Broadway St. in Toledo. A coed basketball tournament, local businesses, and church-sponsored teams compete for the championship and help raise funds for Vision Ministries in South Toledo.

To sign up, visit vision.today or call 419-242-0140. Registration is $300, with up to five players per team. Lunch and water will be provided. The games will be half-court, and the tournament is double elimination.

The church’s goal of $50,000 will ensure that every family has the resources they need such as food, clothing, and other basic necessities during these difficult times. They are also hoping to make repairs to their 100-year-old building to create a safer environment for the families we serve.

There are also sponsorship opportunities for teams and/or in-kind donations.

