Maumee police search for robbery suspects

Police say 3 suspects robbed the AT&T store on Conant St. Sunday evening
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Maumee are searching for three suspects linked to a robbery at a cell phone store.

According to police, around 5:30 Sunday evening, three suspects walked into the AT&T store on Conant Street wearing ski masks and carrying duffel bags. Two of the suspects directed an employee to a storage area and took several new iPhones.

Maumee Police say the suspects fled in a stolen white Chevy Malibu. Police found the car abandoned on Chesterfield just moments the crime. A witness says the suspects got out of the stolen vehicle and jumped into a Black Chevy Suburban.

Toledo Police were notified on the suspect vehicle. Officers then engaged in a pursuit with a similar vehicle. That pursuit ended with a barricaded suspect inside of a building on Angola Road. The SWAT team was called in as a precaution. Seven suspects were questioned and then let go. Maumee Police say the people Toledo Police officers stopped were not linked to the AT&T store robbery.

If you have any information about this case, contact Maumee Police 419-897-7007 or email Detective Hill bhill@maumee.org.

