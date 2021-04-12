Advertisement

Old West End Fesitval organizers call off 2021 celebration

The steering committee is exploring the idea of hosting a new event in the fall
A home in the Old West End neighborhood of Toledo, Ohio.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Old West End Festival is taking the year off due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the steering committee announced.

“The OWE Festival Steering Committee has determined that in light of the continued pandemic surge, with vaccines on the horizon but not available to most of our community at this time, we must remain on hiatus this year, and accordingly, there will be no Old West End Festival,” a statement reads in part.

The festival was scheduled for June, but the committee said it’s exploring the possibility of holding a new event in the fall.

“And of course, we’re also planning a roaring celebration of our 49th Festival to take place June 2022,” the committee said in the statement.

