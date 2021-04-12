Probation for woman who hit two people with car in hotel parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman found guilty of hitting two people with her car in a Toledo hotel parking lot was sentenced on Monday.

Marita Holland was placed on active probation for one year. A prison sentence of 180 days was suspended, with 21 days credited.

Holland, 36, was found guilty of assault after she was involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Secor Rd. earlier this year. Authorities said she drove through the parking lot, over a curb and a mound of snow, across a sidewalk and a grassy area, and hitting two people.

