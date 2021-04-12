Advertisement

Probation for woman who hit two people with car in hotel parking lot

Marita Holland is charged with felonious assault after an incident on Friday, Feb. 26.
Marita Holland is charged with felonious assault after an incident on Friday, Feb. 26.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman found guilty of hitting two people with her car in a Toledo hotel parking lot was sentenced on Monday.

Marita Holland was placed on active probation for one year. A prison sentence of 180 days was suspended, with 21 days credited.

Holland, 36, was found guilty of assault after she was involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Secor Rd. earlier this year. Authorities said she drove through the parking lot, over a curb and a mound of snow, across a sidewalk and a grassy area, and hitting two people.

