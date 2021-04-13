Advertisement

April 13th Weather Forecast

A Calm Weather Week Is Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the middle 60s. Wednesday will be cooler and partly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles or flurries on Thursday. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. Friday through next Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 55 and 60.

