April 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the middle 60s. Wednesday will be cooler and partly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles or flurries on Thursday. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. Friday through next Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 55 and 60.

