Biden seeks to raise taxes on wealthy, large companies to fund infrastructure plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden met with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle Monday as he gathers input on how to push forward his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

The White House released state-by-state breakdowns Monday that detail how many highways and bridges the proposal could impact. Those core items are what we typically consider infrastructure.

Republicans criticize Biden’s plan for its broader definition of infrastructure that includes funding projects to address broadband, clean water, housing affordability, the power grid, and childcare, among others.

“I’m prepared to negotiate as to the extent of my infrastructure project, as well as how we pay for it,” Biden said Monday in the Oval Office. “It’s going to get down to what we call ‘infrastructure.’”

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, spoke out against the plan Monday on the Senate Floor.

He spoke out against the expanded definition of infrastructure and also said he’s opposed to Biden’s proposed tax hikes on companies and the wealthy in order to pay for the plan.

“While many are worthy causes and should be debated and voted on separately, they don’t belong in infrastructure bills,” Portman said.

Dr. Kevin Egan, an economics professor at the University of Toledo, said lawmakers need to focus less on debating the definition of infrastructure.

“What is important is are our taxpayer dollars well spent or not?” Egan said. “These are infrastructure investments that will help grow our economy, that will be the bedrock of future growth to make our workers more productive that will help grow our economy.

“If you want to increase economic growth, make these investments. This is a really impressive list.”

Biden proposed an increase in the corporate tax rate to pay for the package. He wants to see it go from 21 to 28 percent, which would be halfway to increasing it back to the 35-percent mark in place before the Trump administration cut the tax rate.

“The 2017 tax reforms stopped the so-called corporate tax inversions which caused American companies to become foreign companies and move jobs and investment out of America because of our uncompetitive tax laws,” Portman said.

Egan said there is no evidence that decreasing the corporate tax rates resulted in a significant increase in American investment. He argues increasing the rate back up will help at least slow down the increasing wage gap.

“Generally what happened is companies had a whole bunch more cash that they just paid out to shareholders,” Egan said. “They bought back their own shares, which drove up the stock market, and gave wealth to their shareholders.”

Biden says his plan won’t increase taxes on any family making less than $400,000.

He passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through Congress without a single vote from Senate Republicans. Monday, he dismissed claims that he’s “window dressing” and only holding meetings with Republicans for optics.

“I’m not big on window dressing,” he told reporters.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.