DeWine calls for pause in J&J vaccines in Ohio

Gov. DeWine visits Lucas County Rec Center
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine and other leaders in Ohio are advising all vaccine providers in the state to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pause is in response to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.

DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., is calling for the temporary pause.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

