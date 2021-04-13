Florists adapt orders to keep businesses thriving through pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As spring is upon us, flowers seem to be blooming everywhere you look, but the actual florist business is still taking a major hit, with some saying it’s even worse now than the start of the pandemic.

Myrtles Flowers & Gifts said the business is facing a three-tier shortage -- growers couldn’t get their employees in, the snowstorms in Ecuador put a major halt to production, and with airlines down, products were sitting on the sidelines instead of flying into cities like Toledo.

However, Myrtles owner Heather Stubbs said that despite all of the obstacles, sales still remain high. The public just has to order early, and customers have to adapt to what’s available.

“Sales are very good, to be honest with you, and we really appreciate the community because when we tell them we don’t have something in, they are understanding of that, so we’re happy for that,” Stubbs said. “We have to be more prepared and our customers have to be more willing to take what we have. It will still be beautiful but it might not be exactly what they had in mind.”

Heather says the team hopes through this time, people see the importance and benefits of flowers in their homes beyond just the pandemic.

“It’s very uncertain because you don’t know if people are just buying them now because they can’t see their loved ones, but I hope it’s a trend toward people seeing flowers are really important in their lives and we plan to keep doing what we’re doing and doing it very well so people appreciate what they get from their local florist,” Stubbs said.

