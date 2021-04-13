Genoa Schools asking voters to support a 5.9 mill operating levy

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - Genoa Schools is asking voters to support a new 5.9 mill operating levy on the May 4 ballot.

In November a similar levy failed.

“We are in a situation a lot of districts are in, where the state says this is how much you are getting,” superintendent Michael Ferguson said. “In our case they are going to fund 52 percent of what it costs for us and the rest of it is up to us to come up with - and that’s going to voters because that’s the only way to do that.”

The operating levy will cost a homeowner of a $100,000 home around $17.21 per month.

The money generated from the levy would go toward K-12 technology, preschool tuition and Pay to Play fees.

“Nobody likes asking voters for money, we hate asking, but that’s the only alternative we have,” Ferguson said.

District leaders say this levy will continue to help provide the quality education and programs students have come to enjoy and benefit from and that community taxpayers have come to expect.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.