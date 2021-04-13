Moore found competent to stand trial in murder of Phillips brothers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing two young brothers and severely injuring another has been found competent to stand trial.

Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring another. (WTVG)

Kevin Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated murder of a victim under 13 years of age and one count of felonious assault.

Moore is accused of shooting and killing Amir, 5, and Gabriel Phillips, 1, in February.

Their brother Ashton, 4, was also shot. Moore is reportedly the boyfriend of the boys’ mother.

