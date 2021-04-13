Advertisement

Ohio EPA to hold public forum on proposed expansion of Toledo landfill

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A proposed expansion of a city of Toledo solid waste landfill would add about 39 years of capacity to the current site.

The proposal for the site at 3962 Hoffman Road would add a vertical expansion of 6.87 million cubic yards of space. With the expansion, it would hold a total capacity of 83.5 years based on the current average daily waste receipts of 611 tons per day.

The Ohio EPA will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26 to discuss a draft permit modification for the proposed expansion.

The meeting will begin with the Agency giving a short presentation about the permitting process and the draft permit, and answering questions from the public. A hearing will immediately follow during which the public may submit written comments on the record about the draft expansion permit. Citizens who want to participate must register in advance for the hearing.

Anyone may submit comments and/or request to be on a mailing list to receive notice regarding further action on the expansion application by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Materials and Waste Management, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216, attention Brian Dearth, or by email to epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov. The public comment period ends on May 10.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee Police search for robbery suspects
Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Lucas County to administer Moderna shot instead of Johnson & Johnson dose
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

A new centrally located park aims to beautify curb appeal and boost business growth in Gibsonburg
Gibsonburg leaders plan downtown park in place of vacant lot
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. is pivoting to Moderna in light of a pause on Johnson &...
Health depts shift after Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
The clinic had pre-vaccination checklists for COVID-19 recipients laid out at the front desk,...
Toledo Clinic warning of scam attempting to prey on patients
Thanks to a partnership with staff at the University of Findlay and the State of Ohio 1,200...
Colleges, universities cancel Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics