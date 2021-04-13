Ohio EPA to hold public forum on proposed expansion of Toledo landfill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A proposed expansion of a city of Toledo solid waste landfill would add about 39 years of capacity to the current site.

The proposal for the site at 3962 Hoffman Road would add a vertical expansion of 6.87 million cubic yards of space. With the expansion, it would hold a total capacity of 83.5 years based on the current average daily waste receipts of 611 tons per day.

The Ohio EPA will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26 to discuss a draft permit modification for the proposed expansion.

The meeting will begin with the Agency giving a short presentation about the permitting process and the draft permit, and answering questions from the public. A hearing will immediately follow during which the public may submit written comments on the record about the draft expansion permit. Citizens who want to participate must register in advance for the hearing.

Anyone may submit comments and/or request to be on a mailing list to receive notice regarding further action on the expansion application by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Materials and Waste Management, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216, attention Brian Dearth, or by email to epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov. The public comment period ends on May 10.

