Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers consider legislation to ban vaccine passports

Travelers arrive at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport for a flight to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Travelers arrive at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport for a flight to Punta Gorda, Florida.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Vaccine passports are in the works to identify who has received a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk of the digital app or documentation has some people split on the issue. Is it a way to protect people or discrimination and an infringement on your medical privacy? Some Ohio lawmakers are now considering legislation that would ban local or state governments from requiring vaccine passports.

Right now in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine has said that he will not mandate the vaccine or put any plans in place to start using a vaccine passport, but some GOP lawmakers want to make sure it stays that way. State Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) intends to soon introduce legislation that will prohibit “vaccine passports.”

“Ohioans are encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine for the health and well-being of themselves and others,” said Cutrona. “However, a vaccine should not be mandated or required by our government for our people to integrate back to a sense of normalcy. We’ve had restrictions on our freedoms for over a year and more restrictions or mandates are not the answer to every issue related to COVID-19,” say State Rep. Cutrona.

State Representative Derek Merrin is echoing the sentiment. He released a statement to 13abc saying “I’m absolutely opposed to vaccine passports and will support efforts to stop their implementation.”

Meanwhile, some travelers we spoke with don’t mind the idea of requiring a vaccine to fly and having to prove it before you board. Paul Ziemke waited more than a year to travel. He says once he got the vaccine he was ready to go and believes the more people vaccinated the better.

“We are in a society of people we live around and want to protect each other and ya know I think that is one of the better things we can do to protect each other. I think it’s a good thing to do and I don’t think it is political at all and some people want to make it political but I think it’s something we want to do to get through this and move on,” says Ziemke.

At this point, vaccination passports are not required to fly in the U.S. A testing phase is underway in the U.K.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee Police search for robbery suspects
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Maggie Jedlinsky
Former TCI employee sentenced for having sexual relations with inmate

Latest News

President Biden pushes infrastructure plan
President Biden pushes infrastructure plan
The White House says the proposal would help boost Ohio's C minus infrastructure grade."
Biden seeks to raise taxes on wealthy, large companies to fund infrastructure plan
Law enforcement and corrections officers can no longer handcuff, belly chain, shackle, or...
Handcuffs now off-limits for pregnant women
Mortgage mess
Mortgage mess