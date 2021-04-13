Advertisement

Oregon man dies after car sinks in retention pond in Findlay

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon man was pronounced dead when his vehicle was located in a retention pond in Findlay on Sunday evening after leading authorities on a high-speed chase earlier that day.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and officers from the Findlay Police Department were engaged in a chase through the city around 3 a.m. At one point, the suspect turned his headlights off and reached speeds of 95 mph on surface roads. The suspect was later identified as 22-year-old Trevor Clark, of Oregon.

In the 700 block of W. Sandusky St., Clark gained distance from the pursuing police vehicles, and they eventually lost contact with the suspect after he crossed westbound over the I-75 overpass.

Later in the morning, authorities in Wood County and North Baltimore contacted Findlay police for help locating the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Lincoln Navigator. According to a press release, the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident in North Baltimore and fled the scene in a family’s members vehicle without permission.

Wood County authorities had received information that Clark’s cell phone was in the 500 block of Marathon Blvd., which is just west of I-75 on W. Sandusky.

Just before 1 p.m., officers identified a set of tire tracks heading south from Marathon Blvd. on an access road. The tracks ended a retention pond, and indicators suggested the vehicle had entered the pond at a high rate of speed.

A diver from the Hancock County Underwater Search & Recovery team located the vehicle in the pond 105 feet from the shore at a depth of 23 feet. Dick’s Towing was contacted and was able to pull the vehicle from the pond.

At 3:45 p.m., the vehicle was removed from the pond, and Clark was located inside the vehicle.  Emergency personnel pronounced him dead minutes later.

The Hancock County Coroner ordered Clark’s body be held for an autopsy, to be performed at a later time. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

