Projects force TARTA to adjust routes at downtown hub

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bus service for four TARTA routes will be affected as the transit authority installs four new bus shelters and trash cans as well as a pavement improvement project at its downtown Toledo Transit Hub.

Beginning Wednesday, new concrete pavement slabs will be installed along the east side of Huron Street between Orange and Cherry Streets. Concrete will also be added on some of the current grassy areas to provide a customer outdoor waiting area and this will be the future location of newly designed bus shelters to be installed later this year. The project dates and length are dependent upon weather conditions.

During the pavement improvement project, TARTA received approval from the City of Toledo Division of Transportation to temporarily stage four buses on Orange Street between Superior and Erie Streets that serve Routes 26, 28, 32 and 34. See the map below for details.

Parking meters will be temporarily bagged during this time and only available for TARTA buses. TARTA ambassadors will be onsite this week to assist our customers with this alternative line-up and to ensure little disruption to local businesses and customers.

At TARTA’s upcoming Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, the agenda includes review and approval of purchasing a total of 10 newly designed, modern bus shelters. Four of the shelters will be erected at the Transit Hub.

TARTA’s Rider Information Line is available to answer questions about the project and alternate bus line-up at 419-243-7433 Monday through Saturday. Details are also available at www.tarta.com.

