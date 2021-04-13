Toledo Clinic warning of scam attempting to prey on patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Clinic is reporting a scam that is attempting to prey upon its patients.

According to TTC, a company is calling patients and asking them to call at TTC Hotline. The clinic does not have such a hotline and would not ask our patients to contact such a hotline to provide personal information.

The clinic advises those who receive such a request to not respond to it. Questions or concerns can be directed to The Toledo Clinic Compliance Department at 419-479-5611.

