Colleges, universities cancel Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several Northwest Ohio colleges and universities are changing their vaccination plans in light of the requested pause on using the Johnson & Johnson shot made by the FDA and CDC on Tuesday.

The University of Findlay canceled its COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday and Bowling Green State University did the same for its scheduled clinic on Thursday. Ohio Northern University also decided to pause its state-sponsored clinics planned for Hardin, Logan, Union, Marion Crawford, and Wyandot counties.

“It’s hard to tell what this pause in our clinics will have an effect on our students getting vaccines in the future,” Tara Smith, University of Findlay Director of Health Services, said. “I think they have to look at the facts and weigh it out for themselves, but I’m hoping they’ll continue to get vaccinated”

The University of Findlay had 1,200 doses of the J&J vaccine available during a vaccination clinic on Monday. Four hundred students had booked an appointment for Monday’s clinic. Staff with the University’s Health Center worked with State of Ohio officials to make shots available to students.

ONU said that it would be sending out updated information to those who had scheduled clinic appointments. BGSU and the Wood County Health Department, meanwhile, pointed to other clinics in the area that are using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You can see a list of upcoming clinics here.

The cancellation comes as the FDA, CDC, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine have requested a pause on all Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to a potential blood clot issue.

