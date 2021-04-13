Young developers helping revitalize old downtown Toledo buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of young people are heavily invested in the effort to revitalize old downtown Toledo buildings. The Warehouse District is one of the areas that has gone through a remarkable transformation in recent years. The former Metzger building on South Huron is helping breathe new life into that part of the city and is now home to the popular restaurant, Souk.

Joe Marck, Director of Development for IBC Properties, loves helping uncover the hidden treasures of the downtown landscape.

“It’s finding the old buildings with character and charm that you don’t have to fabricate,” he says. “It’s all in there. You just have to help it all come back out.”

Joe grew up here but moved away after college.

“For a large part of my early adult life I was living out of town, and I saw what was happening in other cities,” he says. “I quickly realized we have many of the same ingredients here, we were just not making use of them.”

Joe moved back home ten years ago, and he’s been a part of the downtown renaissance ever since.

“Little by little we are seeing how much value there is here,” he explains. “It’s all about getting people excited about a diamond in the rough. You have to roll up your sleeves and get to work, but these buildings come back to their former glory relatively easily in most cases.”

Matthew Rubin and Julia Randles are two other young entrepreneurs investing in downtown. They’re both Principals with Crane Development.

“I fell in love with Toledo while I was at the University of Toledo, so being able to extend that and work to make this a better place is so rewarding,” says Matthew.

He and Julia are part of the new Library Square project on Madison Avenue that includes commercial and residential space.

“There’s been quite a bit of history we’ve uncovered as we go which makes for an interesting project. We love preserving the old while adding new elements,” he says.

Matthew, Julia, and Joe are part of a growing group of young people helping preserve old buildings. Matthew loves to see everyone working toward the same goal.

“It’s not a cut-throat environment,” hr says. “Everybody is working together to get it done, and everybody is feeding off each other’s success.”

All the commercial space at the new Library Square is full, but there are still several apartments for rent. Once their current efforts are finished, Matthew, Julia, and Joe all plan to move on to other downtown revitalization projects.

