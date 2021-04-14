Advertisement

4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.

Back in February, his mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Kevin Moore, shot the boys while babysitting them at Byrneport Apartments. Gabriel and Ahmir died, while Ashton was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head.

The family says the quick action of police and medics helped to save the boy.

“He has many, many appointments. His mom has to take him too back and forth out of town to doctors,” grandmother Julie Price said.

While he has a scar and speech issues, his recovery continues.

“Crazy wild. wants to fight and run with the other kids. Climb trees and everything else that he used to do. His moms like no can’t do it,” Price said. “I never expected him to pull through. Thank God he did. He’s a character always has been like I said he’s back to his regular old self. He’s a miracle. He’s definitely a miracle.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Lucas County to administer Moderna shot instead of Johnson & Johnson dose
Former Rossford police officer sentenced to 60 days in jail for misusing database
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
Findlay Police
Oregon man dies after car sinks in retention pond in Findlay

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Hancock County officials plan to use the space to house county offices and part of the court...
Hancock County Commissioners agree in principle to purchase a portion of the Findlay Mall in multi-million dollar deal
Ashton Phillips
4 y.o. gunshot victim recovering
Chauvin
Chauvin trial stirs up local trauma