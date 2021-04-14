4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.

Back in February, his mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Kevin Moore, shot the boys while babysitting them at Byrneport Apartments. Gabriel and Ahmir died, while Ashton was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head.

The family says the quick action of police and medics helped to save the boy.

“He has many, many appointments. His mom has to take him too back and forth out of town to doctors,” grandmother Julie Price said.

While he has a scar and speech issues, his recovery continues.

“Crazy wild. wants to fight and run with the other kids. Climb trees and everything else that he used to do. His moms like no can’t do it,” Price said. “I never expected him to pull through. Thank God he did. He’s a character always has been like I said he’s back to his regular old self. He’s a miracle. He’s definitely a miracle.”

