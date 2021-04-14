Advertisement

April 14th Weather Forecast

Rain & Snow Possible Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 50s. Lows tonight will drop to the middle 30s with increasing clouds. A few snow flurries are possible around daybreak. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with sprinkles and flurries possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Highs return to the middle to upper 50s Friday through Sunday. More clouds are expected over the weekend. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles are possible late Saturday into Sunday. Tuesday is our next chance of rain. There may be some snow mix in Tuesday night. Another cool down is likely by the middle of next week.

