Break free from the screen with TMA summer art classes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With summer just around the corner, students are itching to turn off those screens and have some fun. One creative outlet that is now open for sign-up is the art classes at the Toledo Art Museum.

Registration for summer classes is now open for youth and adults at the museum. Classes feature everything from photography and painting to computer coding and glass-blowing.

Other hands-on experiences include Lego masterpieces, sculpture, and story-making classes. Students will have the option to learn in-person or virtually and are encouraged to explore the museum galleries for the inspiration they can take to the classroom.

Maria IaFelice of TMA said the art classes give students a sense of relief, self-expression, and accomplishment after their strenuous year.

“Our art camps are going to be a really fun experience for kids this summer. They’ll be able to go up to the galleries to see real works of art to inspire them to make the art back down in the classroom here,” IaFelice said. “Right behind me, I have student artwork here and it shows that kids are able to use a lot of different mediums to make art and to experiment.”

The TMA team says the art experiences are providing a great stress reliever for both kids and adults after an exhausting and draining year, a new sense of community, and keeps their hands moving and eyes off the devices.

Scholarships and teen work-study options are available where recipients can get classes completely free.

“We are really excited to offer this hands-on opportunity for kids who maybe have been on computers for a long time and who may be looking for something that is more interactive, allows them to have some self-expression and some creativity after a long year,” Maria explains.

To sign up for one of the upcoming classes or to apply for one of the scholarships, go to: https://www.toledomuseum.org/education/classes. Applications are due May 21st.

