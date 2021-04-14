Advertisement

Cedar Point hosting hiring day event on Saturday

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.(Jordan Sternberg | Cedar Point)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is hosting a hiring day event on Saturday at the park’s recruiting center in Sandusky.

The park is looking to fill its 6,500 positions within the park, including those in resort accommodations, housekeeping, restroom facilities, park services, ride operations, retail, games, food and beverage, maintenance, traffic operations, behind-the-scenes operations, security, and more.

Interested applicants can apply now at cedarpoint.com/jobs or attend the hiring day event in Sandusky this Saturday.

Many positions pay $12 to $16 per hour and offer flexible scheduling, allowing associates to work a traditional work week or just a few days per week.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the recruiting center, 2220 First St. in Sandusky. Interested applicants are welcome to attend any time during the event to find out more information about working at Cedar Point. Recruiters will also offer on-the-spot interviews for attendees.

New and returning seasonal associates are also eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus when they join the team and begin working by May 31. The bonus will be available to active associates after they’ve worked a minimum of 100 hours by July 4.

