Advertisement

Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex

Both salaried, and hourly positions need to be filled
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of Toledo’s biggest employers is hiring. More than 6,000 people work at the Toledo Assembly Complex, and there are hundreds of job openings.

There are about 300 entry-level production jobs available, and about 100 salaried positions need to be filled. There’s a hiring event later this month.

Chuck Padden is the Manager of TAC. He says to apply for one of the jobs, you start out by going online.

“Once you go on the website and fill out an application, we will review it. We will make sure your skill sets and needs match what we are looking for. We will then call you about coming to the hiring event for a one-on-one interview.”

Part of the need for more workers is being fueled by the continued sales success of the Toledo-built Jeeps.

“This is still one of the largest automotive assembly plants in the world. Every day we produce more than 1,000 Wranglers, and more than 400 Gladiators. Both vehicles have set sales records in recent months.”

The hiring event is April 23rd. Once again, you need to fill out an application online first, and then you will be contacted about an in-person interview at the hiring event.

To learn more, get connected to careers.fcagroup.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Lucas County to administer Moderna shot instead of Johnson & Johnson dose
Former Rossford police officer sentenced to 60 days in jail for misusing database
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
Findlay Police
Oregon man dies after car sinks in retention pond in Findlay

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Hancock County officials plan to use the space to house county offices and part of the court...
Hancock County Commissioners agree in principle to purchase a portion of the Findlay Mall in multi-million dollar deal
Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.
4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers
Ashton Phillips
4 y.o. gunshot victim recovering
Chauvin
Chauvin trial stirs up local trauma