Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of Toledo’s biggest employers is hiring. More than 6,000 people work at the Toledo Assembly Complex, and there are hundreds of job openings.

There are about 300 entry-level production jobs available, and about 100 salaried positions need to be filled. There’s a hiring event later this month.

Chuck Padden is the Manager of TAC. He says to apply for one of the jobs, you start out by going online.

“Once you go on the website and fill out an application, we will review it. We will make sure your skill sets and needs match what we are looking for. We will then call you about coming to the hiring event for a one-on-one interview.”

Part of the need for more workers is being fueled by the continued sales success of the Toledo-built Jeeps.

“This is still one of the largest automotive assembly plants in the world. Every day we produce more than 1,000 Wranglers, and more than 400 Gladiators. Both vehicles have set sales records in recent months.”

The hiring event is April 23rd. Once again, you need to fill out an application online first, and then you will be contacted about an in-person interview at the hiring event.

To learn more, get connected to careers.fcagroup.com.

