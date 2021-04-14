Advertisement

Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo

Lucas was nine years old.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo had some sad news on Wednesday as they announced the death of Lucas the elephant. Lucas was nine years old.

The announcement was made in a video address which you can watch above.

According to the Toledo Zoo, Lucas died of a virus called Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV), a common virus in the elephant population. Zoo representatives say the virus was first discovered in Lucas on April 7 and caretakers began treatment, including regular blood transfusions which began on April 10. Despite these measures, he did not survive.

Lucas captured attention when he was born in 2011 in part because captive births of African elephants are very rare in the US. The Zoo held a naming contest for him and the name Lucas won in a landslide, capturing more than 3,000 of the 8,000 or so votes submitted to the contest.

Lucas had a brother, Louie, born in 2003 who was transferred to Omaha in 2017. Their mother, Renee, still lives at the zoo.

