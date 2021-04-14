6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The search continued Wednesday morning for 12 people believed to be missing after a 129-foot boat capsized south of Port Fourchon during a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Coast Guard is leading the search with crews from as far away as Corpus Christi, Texas. The Coast Guard arrived on the scene within 30 minutes and rescued two victims.

Private boaters in other vessels rescued an additional four victims from the water, the Coast Guard said.

According to marine traffic information, the commercial vessel named Seacor Power left Port Fourchon around noon on Tuesday. Satellite images put their last recorded position several miles from the port around 8:30 p.m. The Coast Guard says they received the distress call around 4:30 p.m. and responded immediately.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson says there were 18 people on the vessel.

The vessel is a “lift boat” that is generally used to transport workers to oil rigs and platforms. It is owned by Seacor Marine based in Houston.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jonathan Lally said his agency received reports of “multiple vessels hit” during a microburst of weather. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard reported it had rescued six victims thus far.

“Currently we have multiple Coast Guard assets as well as good Samaritan vessels searching for people off of a capsized lift vessel. As of now, we are trying to find out how many people are missing but we are still continuing to search,” Lally said late Tuesday.

“We have multiple Coast Guard assets, we have pre-commissioned Coast Guard cutter on the scene, we have two Coast Guard station Grand Isle 45-foot response boats on scene as well as a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from air station Corpus Christi,” Lally said. “The Vessel is about a 175-foot commercial lift vessel and the incident is about eight miles south of Grand Isle.”

Wind gusts of 75 mph were measured during the storm.

Cutoff, Louisiana resident Simon Bruce posted photos of the intense waves from that area on Facebook.

Bruce said he has never heard so many “mayday” calls at one time in his life.

“I’m on the boat and we doing 4 knots keeping the bow in the wind,” he wrote. ‘Waves are breaking over the bow,” he added.

Bruce mentioned that people fell out of nearby boats. “Please pray for the lost,” he wrote.

