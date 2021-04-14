Advertisement

Police: Man attacked Asian woman, believing she was white, over anti-Asian hate crimes

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California man faces a hate crime charge after allegedly kidnapping an Asian woman, believing she was white, with the intent to sexually assault her. Detectives say he sought retaliation for anti-Asian hate crimes.

Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, was arrested Thursday night at his home. He later posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail.

Rhee is accused of attacking an Asian woman Thursday afternoon as she sat in her car near her Irvine, California, apartment community. Officials say he had a gun, threatened the woman’s life and tried to sexually assault her.

Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, faces a hate crime charge. After his arrest, he posted a $100,000...
Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, faces a hate crime charge. After his arrest, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail.(Source: City of Irvine Police, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Police say after the woman yelled to a nearby maintenance worker that Rhee had a gun, he fled the scene. A license plate reader captured his information as he drove away, according to police.

A search of Rhee’s home turned up the vehicle linking him to the assault and a BB gun similar to the weapon described by the woman, police say.

Detectives believe Rhee, who is Korean, targeted the woman because he thought she was white, and the crime was motivated by his desire to seek retaliation for the rise in hate crimes targeting the Asian community.

When Rhee was arrested, his bail was set at $1,000,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Lucas County to administer Moderna shot instead of Johnson & Johnson dose
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Findlay Police
Oregon man dies after car sinks in retention pond in Findlay
Former Rossford police officer sentenced to 60 days in jail for misusing database
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Moore found competent to stand trial in murder of Phillips brothers

Latest News

Wayne Foit, an 81-year-old Navy veteran, and his 78-year-old war buddy got stuck while on a...
Navy veterans rescued after birthday canoe trip leaves them stranded
Rescuers found the two men, blocked by debris in a tributary, after 28 hours of weathering the...
Navy veterans rescued after spending 28 hours stranded on Fla. creek
Police say a city bus was trying to navigate around a disabled vehicle when it hit a street...
'He was a great guy': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
Lance Margolin, 59, died from injuries sustained in the accident. He had been walking home from...
Man killed in freak accident when NYC bus knocks over street pole
Detectives believe the crime was motivated by the suspect's desire to seek retaliation for the...
Man faces hate crime charge in attack on Asian woman he allegedly believed was white