Toledo Lucas County Public Library hosting book sale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is hosting a book sale exclusively for Friends of the Library members.

The sale will be a bag sale only, with a price of $15 per bag whatever you can fit in the brown grocery bag.

The sale is from noon -7 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, at the Friends of the Library Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd.

Reservations will be required. Shoppers will be given 45 minutes per visit. Call 419.259.5455 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. to schedule your reservation.

