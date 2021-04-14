Advertisement

TPD: Officers receive extensive taser training

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday sparked heartbreak and outrage among the community there, with the involved officer saying she meant to grab her taser, and the shooting was an accident.

That officer and the Brooklyn Center police chief resigned Tuesday.

“Well, they want accountability. And they want justice,” Jeffrey Storms, the attorney for the Daunte Wright family said.  “And they want answers. You know, to have the department come out and just chalk this up to being an accident is by no means proper or enough.”

Officers throughout the country are involved in dangerous situations daily, where they have to pull their guns or tasers.

“For us we do the cross draw non-dominant side,” TPD’s master taser instructor Robert Summers said. “So in order for me to reach my taser I have to go across my body and it’s across drawl configuration so I don’t accidentally grab my gun instead of that.”

New cadets go through hours of use of force training, which includes de-escalation, scenario-based and stress awareness.

“We induce a lot of stress so that they can use it properly and when they are supposed to.” Summers said.

The Toledo Police Department has a strict policy on placement of tasers, and they’re colored yellow for visibility.

“You can see it and other people can see it. You can get the taser in a black and some agencies do that except that’s a really good way to confuse your firearm and your taser. I couldn’t tell you what the weight difference is but it’s significant. Our weapon weighs a lot more than a taser does.”

