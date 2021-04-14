Advertisement

Washington Local Schools breaks ground on new elementary school

The new Pre-K through 6th grade will replace the original building built in 1930
By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools breaks ground on a new elementary school.

The new Shoreland Elementary School will replace the original building constructed in 1930. The new 80,000-square-foot school will include over two dozen state-of-the-art classrooms, over 3,000 square feet of gym space with a connected stage, storm shelters and inclusive playgrounds.

Over 3,000 square feet of dining space will include connected rooms for sensory and allergy dining. Aesthetically pleasing spaces will be dedicated to art, music and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The school will serve 700 students.

