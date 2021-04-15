Advertisement

April 15th Weather Forecast

Long Lasting Cool Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s. Along with the cold, it will be breezy with a few flurries and sprinkles at times. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible again on Sunday. Monday will be very nice with some sunshine and highs in the low to middle 60s. Tuesday will start off mild especially south of US 6. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s to the upper 50s, however a big temperature drop is expected through the day. Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Rain is also expected to switch over to snow Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
Motorcyclist killed in Defiance Co. when he strikes two deer in the roadway
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.
4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

April 15th Weather Forecast
April 15th Weather Forecast
4/14/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/14/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/14/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/14/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
4/14/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/14/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast