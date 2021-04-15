April 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s. Along with the cold, it will be breezy with a few flurries and sprinkles at times. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible again on Sunday. Monday will be very nice with some sunshine and highs in the low to middle 60s. Tuesday will start off mild especially south of US 6. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s to the upper 50s, however a big temperature drop is expected through the day. Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Rain is also expected to switch over to snow Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.