Advertisement

Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs

Companies say it’s difficult to find applicants for positions
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All across the area, businesses are struggling. For some they are struggling after a year of slow sales or closures due to COVID-19, for others business is booming and the problem is a lack of employees. Across the board multiple local companies, temp agencies and corporations have a problem, finding employees.

The big question is, why? Marc Monnette is a Toledo business owner. He owns markets on Glendale Avenue and recently re-opened and took over another location on Secor Road. He says typically this time of year there is a large stack of applications to sort through as college students return home for summer but this year that’s not the case. In fact, with two stores to staff, he’s having trouble finding employees. Right now, Monnette has more than a dozen entry-level jobs available at the Secor Road location. You can simply apply online.

Monnette says he thinks part of the reason for the lack of potential employees is COVID-19.

“A lot of the people don’t want to work in the general public because they are nervous about COVID still,” says Monnette.

It’s a similar story at Whitehouse Inn. Owner Tony Fronk just expanded his outdoor patio and is looking to hire a cook. He is offering a $1,000 retention bonus for the position if you stay 6 months. So far, no one has applied.

Fronk says the restaurant industry is struggling to find people willing to work and he blames the unemployment benefits.

“There’s just too much money being given away and some of these people if they were making 600 dollars a week with unemployment for a job they were bringing in 700 or 800 they will make sacrifices in their life to sit home, which is unfortunate,” says Fronk.

Some companies are offering incentives and sign-on bonuses to attract help and it’s still difficult. Fronk says it is a double-edged sword, one where small businesses might lose out if this trend continues.

“This is more of a trickle up effect. If I have to hire someone that I would normally pay $10-12 an hour for $15, that’s gonna go right to the consumer. I have to raise menu prices accordingly to keep labor costs in control,” says Fronk.

With plenty of uncertainty, the ride is not over yet and business owners are just trying to hold on.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
Motorcyclist killed in Defiance Co. when he strikes two deer in the roadway
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.
4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers
Former Rossford police officer sentenced to 60 days in jail for misusing database

Latest News

Ohioans still struggling with unemployment system more than 1 year into pandemic
Ohioans still struggling with unemployment system more than 1 year into pandemic
Lawmakers in Ohio want to hear from residents who have struggled to navigate the unemployment...
Ohioans still struggling with unemployment system more than 1 year into pandemic
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Hancock County officials plan to use the space to house county offices and part of the court...
Hancock County Commissioners agree in principle to purchase a portion of the Findlay Mall in multi-million dollar deal