Advertisement

Fair School Funding Plan could overhaul Ohio school funding

HB1 provides a 1.8 billion increase in K-12 education over 6 years.
HB1 provides a 1.8 billion increase in K-12 education over 6 years.
HB1 provides a 1.8 billion increase in K-12 education over 6 years.(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio may find a new way to fund its schools.

Twenty-four years ago, Ohio’s plan was declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme court. But now, HB1 is going through the House budget process.

The Fair Schools Funding Plan is a version of the Cupp-Patterson plan that passed the House last session. The Senate refused to take it up.

”Every district in Ohio lives on this knifepoint of one failed levy and you are facing financial ruin, no matter how hard you worked to be good with your money,” Swanton Schools superintendent Chris Lake said.

Earlier this week, the House Bill was re-introduced, consisting of a $1.8 billion increase in K-12th education over 6 years.

“At some point, we need the Senate and the House to act, we need them to be responsible and fix school funding so all our kids, no matter where they choose to go to school are funded fairly, and we need it now,” Washington Local superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said.

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler added, “All we have to show from the current formula is continued inequities across the state. The FSFP will make an immediate impact for students in the classroom where 75% of state funding would be provided for combined direct and indirect classroom funding.”

HB1 would provide a 24% increase to K-12 schools if it passes.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.
4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers
Motorcyclist killed in Defiance Co. when he strikes two deer in the roadway
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs

Latest News

Lucas Co. starting walk-in vaccine clinics
Lucas Co. opening up walk-in vaccination clinic
The Lucas County Rec center is opening as a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday and...
Toledo Lucas Co. Health Dept. setting up walk-in clinics for COVID vaccines
The camp is thrilled to return to in-person after “nightmare” trying to adapt to virtual...
Bittersweet Farms brings back in-person summer programs for individuals with autism
Two Toledo-area Kroger stores to host drug take-back days.
Two local Kroger stores holding drug take-back days