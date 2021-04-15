Fair School Funding Plan could overhaul Ohio school funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio may find a new way to fund its schools.

Twenty-four years ago, Ohio’s plan was declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme court. But now, HB1 is going through the House budget process.

The Fair Schools Funding Plan is a version of the Cupp-Patterson plan that passed the House last session. The Senate refused to take it up.

”Every district in Ohio lives on this knifepoint of one failed levy and you are facing financial ruin, no matter how hard you worked to be good with your money,” Swanton Schools superintendent Chris Lake said.

Earlier this week, the House Bill was re-introduced, consisting of a $1.8 billion increase in K-12th education over 6 years.

“At some point, we need the Senate and the House to act, we need them to be responsible and fix school funding so all our kids, no matter where they choose to go to school are funded fairly, and we need it now,” Washington Local superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said.

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler added, “All we have to show from the current formula is continued inequities across the state. The FSFP will make an immediate impact for students in the classroom where 75% of state funding would be provided for combined direct and indirect classroom funding.”

HB1 would provide a 24% increase to K-12 schools if it passes.

