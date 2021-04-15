Advertisement

Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun on Tuesday.(Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

