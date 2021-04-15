Advertisement

San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an “active and open incident” and that no further information is currently available.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Terminal A lower level.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.
4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers
Motorcyclist killed in Defiance Co. when he strikes two deer in the roadway
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia.
Biden remarks on Russia sanctions
Jonathan Pentland.
Fort Jackson suspends sergeant accused of assaulting Black man in SC neighborhood
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot addressed the Adam Toledo video.
Mayor: Chicago has history of police violence