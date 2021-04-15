Speaking in Toledo, Gov. DeWine concerned over rising COVID numbers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave his biweekly COVID announcement from the University of Toledo Thursday, highlighting increasing cases in northwest Ohio.

Currently, Lucas County has the highest case rate in the state, at 341 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks. Multiple counties in the the region have a rate over 200, the current state average, which is up from a rate of 135 in March.

Ohio’s 88 counties ranked by highest occurrence. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/oTPPvbpNxb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 15, 2021

Cases in the state spiked around an average of 700 cases over the winter.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.