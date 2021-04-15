Toledo Lucas Co. Health Dept. setting up walk-in clinics for COVID vaccines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Lucas County and northwest Ohio, health officials are again emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus.
However, during a virtual meeting Thursday morning, officials with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department said the apparent interest in receiving the vaccine seems to be waning. That’s led them to begin walk-in clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Friday and Saturday of this week, the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee will serve as the walk-in clinic, with doses of Pfizer available. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Starting Monday, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department will serve as the walk-in clinic from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.
The TLCHD is also starting a call center for elderly or homebound individuals to request a homebound visit for the vaccine. Call 419-213-4100, option 3 to set up an appointment.
At this point, the county is reporting 35% of residents are vaccinated. They are aiming for a 70% vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity.
They are also encouraging businesses to get in contact with them to set up vaccination opportunities for employees.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.