Toledo Lucas Co. Health Dept. setting up walk-in clinics for COVID vaccines

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Lucas County and northwest Ohio, health officials are again emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus.

However, during a virtual meeting Thursday morning, officials with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department said the apparent interest in receiving the vaccine seems to be waning. That’s led them to begin walk-in clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday and Saturday of this week, the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee will serve as the walk-in clinic, with doses of Pfizer available. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Starting Monday, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department will serve as the walk-in clinic from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.

The TLCHD is also starting a call center for elderly or homebound individuals to request a homebound visit for the vaccine. Call 419-213-4100, option 3 to set up an appointment.

At this point, the county is reporting 35% of residents are vaccinated. They are aiming for a 70% vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity.

They are also encouraging businesses to get in contact with them to set up vaccination opportunities for employees.

Lucas County starts walk in clinics for COVID Vaccines

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, April 15, 2021

