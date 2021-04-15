Two local Kroger stores holding drug take-back days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo-area Kroger stores are participating in a drug take-back day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 24.

Kroger Health will partner with local police and sheriff departments to provide the drug take-back locations in the parking lots at the Kroger store at 4633 Suder Ave. in Toledo, and Orchard Center in Holland.

Participants may drop off prescription drugs by pulling into selected areas within store parking lots, handing their medications directly to an officer or deputy, and driving away.

Accepted items will be all unused and expired pills, liquids, gels, and patches. No medications will be accepted within Kroger stores. While remaining inside their vehicles, all attendees are encouraged to follow local and state mask mandates when dropping off their medications.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.