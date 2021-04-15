Advertisement

Wauseon man dies while assisting with crash in Paulding County

Semi truck passes OSHP trooper sitting in median on US 52
Semi truck passes OSHP trooper sitting in median on US 52
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wauseon man is dead after he was struck by downed telephone lines while trying to help remove the lines from a semi truck Wednesday morning in Paulding County.

A semi was southbound on US 127 and tried to make a righthand turn on County Road 176 just after 11:20 a.m. The truck became trapped in downed telephone lines from an earlier crash.

Vance Owen Campbell, 54, saw the truck entangled in the lines and began to help to remove the lines. Another truck that was southbound on US 127 struck the low-hanging lines. Campbell, who was standing on the trailer of the first disabled truck was struck by the lines and sustained fatal injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

