April 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will be around 60 degrees with a slim chance for an isolated shower or drizzle. More sunshine is likely on Monday with a high in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures will start off mild on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 60s from north to south across the area. Temperatures will drop rapidly by late day with rain changing to snow. Snow is likely Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with accumulations possible. Highs will stay in the 40s on Wednesday and back into the middle 50s on Thursday.

