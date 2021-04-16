Advertisement

April 16th Weather Forecast

Nice Weekend Expected
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will be around 60 degrees with a slim chance for an isolated shower or drizzle. More sunshine is likely on Monday with a high in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures will start off mild on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 60s from north to south across the area. Temperatures will drop rapidly by late day with rain changing to snow. Snow is likely Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with accumulations possible. Highs will stay in the 40s on Wednesday and back into the middle 50s on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
COVID cases rising in NW Ohio.
Speaking in Toledo, Gov. DeWine concerned over rising COVID numbers
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs
Ashton Phillips, 4, continues to recover from a shooting that took the lives of his two brothers.
4-year-old continues to recover after being shot in the head, losing two brothers

Latest News

April 16th Weather Forecast
April 16th Weather Forecast
4/15/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/15/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/15/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/15/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
4/15/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/15/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast