Advertisement

Arizona dog survives fall off 200-foot cliff

By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – Simba’s happy place is in the car on the way to a campsite.

On Good Friday, the goldendoodle and his human parents went to Oak Creek Canyon.

Ruth and Wesley Wallace got out of the car to enjoy the view of the vista. Simba was out running with joy.

“Simba came from Ruth, full blast right up to me and jumped, and then cleared the rock wall and cleared all the cliff,” the dog’s owner Wesley Wallace said with a chuckle.

It’s easy to laugh about now, but at the time, Ruth Wallace thought Simba was gone.

“There’s nothing that you can do at that moment, just nothing really, just pray,” she said.

A search mission was launched before nightfall and Simba was found about 200 feet below.

The family used a hammock to bring the dog to safety.

“When my husband called me to say that (Simba) was alive, I couldn’t believe it at first, but it was just really just a miracle,” said Ruth Wallace.

After surgery in Phoenix, the four-year-old pup is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
COVID cases rising in NW Ohio.
Speaking in Toledo, Gov. DeWine concerned over rising COVID numbers
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Toledo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Ave. Thursday night.
Suspect shot on Nevada St. after pointing gun at TPD officer
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs

Latest News

The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Biden meets Japan’s leader to boost China-facing alliances
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in...
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever
Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of...
AG Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing use of consent decrees