Bowling Green holds tree photo contest

Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green, Ohio(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Time to get your cameras ready because the City of Bowling Green is holding a photo contest. City leaders are looking for the best photos of the trees around town, highlighting the city’s urban forest.

Photos can be submitted all year, through October 31. The city is looking for the best photos of trees in all four seasons. In November, members of the public will vote for the top photo in each season. Those winners will receive a prize of a $25 gift certificate to a local nursery or garden center.

Details on the contest and a guide to submitting a photo can be found here.

